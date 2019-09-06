I am so glad that we finally have a way to recycle up here. For those who may not know, the Collection Center on Woodland Lake Road is a quick, inexpensive way to recycle just about anything. In one month, I had a 30 gallon trash bag full of plastics plus a small crate of glass jars, etc. It was only $1.00 to drop it off. They take paper, appliances and fluorescent bulbs. They will also pick up at your home or office. There are now tons of plastics in our oceans and most recently trace amounts have been found in Lake Tahoe. Soon, we will all be eating and drinking plastic. I hope everyone will start contributing to the Center and making it a regular part of their Mountain lifestyle. I know that I am very thankful for the opportunity.
Louise Garcia,
Lakeside
