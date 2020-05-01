I need to say thank you so vey much for the compassion and love shown to me when my heart was hurting so much with the decision to put my beautiful Taz down.
The workers at the Humane Society are to be blessed for sure because of that compassion for my pain. You let me cry on your shoulder and because of that understanding my faith was restored. I will miss my beautiful Husky for a very long time. He would have been 12 in May, and as I said you helped me get through that hard day. Thank you all and may God Bless you and the work you do to help our animal friends.
Elizabeth Edleman,
Show Low
