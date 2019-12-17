TerriLynne Collins was my niece. She was a beautiful person, fun to be around, talk with and spend quality time with. She was a mother of six children, a wife, a daughter, a sister, a grandmother, a niece and a loving friend to many. On Oct. 3, 2017, her life was tragically ended.
She loved her life in Show Low. This was suppose to be her forever home, where she and her husband would retire. I think of her and feel sad for the grandchildren who won't know her and for all the other things she will miss, watching her children and grandchildren grow up, weddings, graduations, grand babies being born, etc.
An ABC15.com news report on June 26, 2019, reports that the police inspectors said that Joshua Richardson shot TerriLynne execution style. Originally the charge was for first degree murder. How can this crime be downgraded from "FIRST DEGREE MURDER" to "NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE?" Mr. Richardson obviously went to the trailer with the intent to commit a crime. I believe the justice system is lowering the charge in order to lower the number of years they want him to serve. Terrilynne lost her life, Joshua Richardson should spend more than 5 years in jail. In my opinion his sentence should be for at least 10 to 25 years.
Lowering the charge from first degree murder, then to second degree murder, then to manslaughter and now to negligent homicide is, in my opinion, a grave miscarriage of justice.
Jacqueline Jagerson,
Orem Utah
