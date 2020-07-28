On Saturday July 11 members of the Jack Barker Memorial Foundation and community members held a cleanup at the Jack Barker Park. I am very proud of the work that was done and think the park is quite a shining star within Pinetop-Lakeside.
I would like to acknowledge those who helped: Barbara Garcia, George Hesse, Deb Bice, Keven Barker, Jackie Baker, Mike Caruth and his two helpers from St. Mary’s, Ryan Reinhold and Stephanie Irwin. Special thanks also goes to Chris Kengla of Christopher’s Gardens who supplied several loads of mulch for use at the park.
If you haven’t had the opportunity to walk the meandering paths through the park you are missing out on a very restful place. Please remember that if you would like to memorialize a loved one or commemorate an event there are pavers available for purchase. Information is available on the town website www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov. We look forward to adding more memorials to the park in the near future.
Stephanie Irwin
Mayor, Town of Pinetop-Lakeside
