To the editor,
We have had a summer cabin near Porter Mountain for 20 years. When we come up from Catalina with our horses it takes us away from the stress of jobs. Our neighbors are the best and we try to support local businesses. I just want to say your Independent Newspaper is so professionally written, very interesting, focusing on local and not a political propaganda rag. I can't wait to get each issue. I would like to suggest to your advertisers, however, to be better at telling people where their business actually is.
Do not assume everyone knows where you are. There’s been a lot of press about the shooting range—where is it in Show Low?
And I especially love the coverage of rodeo and local sports. Such a great job you all do. Especially Peter Aleshire.
Bev Showalter,
subscriber in Catalina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.