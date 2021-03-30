I can't take credit for this research but it's too important not to pass on. A little history on gun control, and please don't think it couldn't happen here.
1911 Turkey establishes gun control and from 1915 to 1917 1.5 million Armenians were rounded up and exterminated.
1928 Russia establishes gun control and from 1928 to 1953 20 million dissidents were rounded up and exterminated.
1938 Germany establishes gun control and over the next six years 13 million Jews and others were rounded up and exterminated.
1935 China establishes gun control and from 1948 to 1952 20 million political dissidents were rounded up and exterminated.
Cambodia established gun control in 1956 and from 75 to 77 1 million educated people were rounded up and exterminated.
Guatemala established gun control in 1964 and through 1981 exterminated 100,000 Mayans.
Uganda established gun control in 1970 and from 71 to 79 exterminated 300,000 Christians.
56 million exterminated in the 20th century because gun control left them defenseless.
Think about it people, gun control does not help the innocent it just takes us from being citizens to being subjects that are expendable, do any of you want that for yourselves and your future generations?
Lee Hendrickson,
Show Low
(2) comments
I'd like to know your legitimate sources, and dates for your statistics. Also what is the definition of "establishes" please.
Mr. Hendrickson, your "letter" was taken almost verbatim from an old Internet trope that has been widely discredited for its misleading "facts" and "conclusions." Snopes.com considers it "Mostly False" and goes on to say:
What's True:
Mass killings of civilians by military dictatorships in the 1900s were more often than not preceded by the confiscation of firearms from targeted populations, a task made easier by laws requiring the registration and/or licensing of privately-owned weapons.
What's False:
"Gun control" isn't synonymous with gun confiscation; in some cases where genocide occurred, gun restriction laws had already been in place for many years prior, and evidence does not demonstrate a causal link between gun control and mass exterminations.
