I disagree with Dr. Gregory Jarrin's response to Lee Hendrickson's letter to the editor about gun control. If those peoples' right to own guns had not been taken away, they may have been able to prevent the installation of autocratic and authoritarian governments.
Enacting laws that reduce or eliminate the rights of the people is authoritarian government. That is NOT America. We are a nation of laws, ruled by those laws, with separation of powers in our government structure, established by the Constitution, so that sort of thing never happens.
America is the greatest country in the world because of our constitutional rights. Taking away those rights will destroy this country.
Gun control laws won't stop criminals from committing crimes with guns. They will infringe on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.
Sincerely,
Rick Singleton,
Tucson
(1) comment
Some city's in the USA have tight gun laws. Well boys and girls the criminals still have the ways and means to obtain firearms. Whether then steel them or buy them in the underground. Some think it is the projectile that comes out of the barrel as the problem. Well that projectile (bullet) had to be directed out of the barrel by the criminal. I do not think the government could ever have complete gun control especially when some folk in the country want law enforcement to be defunded. So we the citizens have to protect ourselves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.