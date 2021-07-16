Recently, the Arizona Republic ran an article that announced that the Entomological Society of America was changing the common name of the gypsy moth because it was offensive.
The process for doing so would “take months” and the Republic found this critical news to be worthy of Page 2. Really? I sure hope the society is also working on some other name changes that presumably need attention. The destructive Japanese Beetle for example.
Also the Monarch butterfly since Monarch implies extreme class differences. The deadly Black widow spider has both racial and gender implications which could be offensive to some. And the venomous brown recluse.
The names of these harmful SOC (spiders of color) might subconsciously be making some people view POC (people of color) as harmful. The sexist name of the lady bug is doomed and of course the praying mantis must go due to its religious connotation.
Matthew Scully,
Pinetop
