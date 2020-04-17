Each of us believes that the other side somehow stole the election and we are in the age of Light or Darkness. With so much hate and animosity between the two, how can we find common ground? Election integrity will continue to grow as an important issue.
Good news! We have paper ballots printed on election day and Mail-in.
They do not add to any election integrity, if the only method of counting is a questionable vote tally machine in a Holbrook warehouse. Sure this machine provides quick results, and are extensively tested before the election.
Bad news! The Mueller report said:
“[Russian] Officers from unit 7745 separately hacked computers belonging to state boards of elections, secretaries of state [50 as reported by Senate and FBI], and U.S. companies that supplied software and other technology related to the administration of U.S. elections.” (footnote 114 PG. 37)
2016 paper ballots have been destroyed. 2018 ballots wait on a shelf as we either choose to act or to later react to the outcome. I anticipate the division will grow as people die and outrage-filled blame fills our lives. It’s election season and winter is coming.
I offer the solution that Dutch, Norwegians, Germany, France, Ireland and Canada have newly incorporated since our US 2016 elections. Open and transparent hand count audit begining with the past 2018 federal Congressional races. We should continue for all future races with a speedy temporary vote report by machine and a transparent hand count audit for confirmation.
Kenny Cail
Lakeside
(1) comment
You must be a Soviet tool to cast doubt on the integrity of the 2018 Congressional election. Take your doubts, innuendo and propaganda back to Moscow!
