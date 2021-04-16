Hats off to this newspaper for printing that article about the sexual activities of kindergarten students at the Coronado School in St. Johns. That information was hard to digest or actually believe, but the article was written so well and so thoughtfully, you just had to grow along with its own reality.
If i was a parent of children at that school and was just now (a year later) finding out that this had happened because i read it in a newspaper, I would really be upset. How and why this was not brought to the attention of all parents and brought to an open school-wide or even a town-wide discussion is beyond me. Proper sexual discipline and management is a deep human issue that requires certain personal responsibility and understanding. All people have room to grow on this issue. It would have been much more adult to have collectively grown as a people through open discussion and a solution deriving activity that involved all of those who so desired to attend.
The purpose of a school is to promote Learning and Problem Solving rather than to shelter human inadequacies and indiscretion — even if such inadequacies are embarrassing or require deep introspection and understandings of life. The goal in such a collective approach to seeking a solution or at least progress is not to obscure or scold or demean, but to seek collective education through honest communication and discussion.
David Lucas,
St. Johns
