Letter to the Editor
The Bible tells us to Love our Neighbors but today I am having a hard time doing this.
I placed a "Vote For Biden" sign complete with two American flags on a rocky hill at the entrance to my property. It has been displayed there for about one month.
Today one of my neighbors removed it and placed a Vote for Trump sign. This was done sometime today when I was either asleep or away from my home.
In any case, it is illegal to remove anything from a private property. What has happened to people who think it is OK to do this? No respect for anyone or anything. What has happened to ethics and respect for others?
I have lived here since 2007. I know many of my neighbors and can't believe one of them did this. My husband, a 30-year Navy veteran would have been livid if he were alive. It is a sad thing to think of how so many Americans have lost respect for their neighbors and think it is fine to steal.
I am glad my life will soon be over and I will not be here to see my beloved country be destroyed by narrow-minded humans. It's just a cardboard sign but it told people that I was proud to support my chosen candidate. You can be sure I will display another sign!
Ethel C. Walker,
Show Low
