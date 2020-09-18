We are now seeing ads that say Wendy Rogers, who ran as the “Trump Candidate,” is now a great moderate, willing to work across the aisle with Democrats.
Wendy used $400,000 in out-of-state money to peel the hide off Sylvia Allen, alleging that the most extreme conservative in the Arizona Legislature was really a dangerous Leftist.
So now in the general election, why are we seeing ads that say Wendy is a centrist willing to work with Democrats?
Well, for one thing, Wendy knows she needs to come back toward the center after running her far-right primary campaign, including her pledge to abolish Social Security.
Another reason is that a front organization for widely unpopular Gov. Doug Ducey thinks Wendy needs a makeover as a moderate to be competitive. It is the Ducey PAC that is running the Facebook ads saying Wendy is a centrist.
Why can’t Wendy run an honest race under her true colors? Probably because voters have said five times in a row that they don’t want to be represented by a grasping person from Tempe who has no interest in the people of Legislative District 6. Whether she embraces Trump or cooperation with the Democrats, there is nothing there, other than a desperate need to get political power.
Eric Kramer,
Pinetop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.