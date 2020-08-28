While they are beautifying Show Low, how about removing the stupid ugly Chinese street lights and putting up some nice western ones.

Nancy Wright,

White Mountain Lake

longtimeresident

I always wondered who chose those lamps. Great idea, love the bulb color options, but the style is out of place and borderline ugly.

libertyminded

No borderline, way ugly!

