Why do the Democrats only want to uphold the Constitution and Amendments when it fits into their talking points?
The Democrats have loudly declared their distaste for the Second Amendment while praising the virtues of baby killing (abortion) claiming it is a right under the Constitution. I checked my copy of the constitution and haven't found that right yet. Gun owners do not demand their equipment be purchased by tax money but those who seek abortion demand that their procedures be paid for by tax money.
Why do Democrats only want to uphold the First Amendment when it applies to their speech and their right to assembly? Why are conservatives and the religious silenced with threats, protests and lawsuits when we practice our rights under the First Amendment?
Yes, adultery, stealing and bearing false witness are violations of the 10 Commandments, but the Democrats need to clean up their own backyard before throwing stones. Do the antics of Bill Clinton, Lisa Page, Peter Struck or Ted Kennedy ring a bell Mr. Kramer?
Some may feel Sean Hannity may be over the top and in need of rehab, but so is Rachel Maddow. Where shall I go to read the truth, the Washington Post?
Medical insurance? forget about it if the Democrats win the White House. Under Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, we will be stripped of our right to choose which insurance is best for us, and if you have an employer-sponsored plan, you can kiss that goodbye.
If the Democrats believe in a socialist government, why don't they move to an already established one?
Judy Sanchez,
Show Low
(Editor's note: In Arizona, federal Medicaid dollars can only be spent on abortion in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the woman.)
