Congratulations Dr. Jarrin for having your $167,000 college loan paid off by the taxpayers.
Paid off by retirees on fixed incomes, paid off by low wage earners and paid off by middle income earners. All people who are struggling to get by. All people who you have stated that Biden is going to extraordinary lengths to help. You must be proud of yourself for taking money from these people. In all the college courses you have taken did you ever study contract law? You entered a contract with the lending institution to payback the borrowed money under certain conditions. You agreed to this. Funny, I do not remember signing my name to that contract. Why should I be responsible for paying it back? Now that you are debt free how about paying off my mortgage? I would love to have that “debt free” feeling.
The strategic oil reserves are called that for a reason. Emergency use only. Not to be used as a cover your butt measure since Biden closed pipelines and canceled oil leases. Lower gas prices, really? Gas prices are still higher than they were two years ago.
Those military troops that Biden sent to countries neighboring Ukraine, well, I would much rather have them positioned along our southern border protecting us from the ongoing invasion of our country. I can tell the Biden/Harris team the “root cause” of this issue – lay out the welcome mat and people will come; take away the welcome mat and enforce immigration laws people will stop coming.
You praise Biden for ending the war in Afghanistan but seem eager to have him start a war with Russia. There is no simple way to pull troops out but what he did in Afghanistan was a hack job. Leaving American citizens behind along with the murder of thirteen members of our military is inexcusable.
The best way for Biden or any of the political ruling class to help the American citizen is to keep the federal government out of our checkbooks. Stop growing the federal government. Stop the subsidizing of colleges and industries. Let the people keep more of their money. Wouldn’t that be so refreshing? And maybe, Dr. Jarrin, you would have had the money to pay off your own student debt.
(2) comments
Wow Judy! Nice job! I agree 100%.!What people don't understand is that all of this "free" money and student loan forgiveness has to come from somewhere.
Not sure who Dr. Jarrin is but I have no problem with my and our tax dollars paying for his collage. If the government paid for it then he must have given something back. When I was in the military your tax dollars bought almost everything for me including my coffee at work. In return I worked to help keep our country safe. A lot of people aren't patriots and are all about me, me, me. That was the tone of this letter. If you don't like this country you are certainly free to leave. As you stated there are many people from other countries that would love your spot. I quick look at history will show you this great country was built by immigrants. A large number of them illegal. Do you know what the crime is for entering this country illegally? It is a misnomer. Like jaywalking. That is why they cite people and release them because it is a minor infraction. If you look around we have a large number of businesses who are looking for workers. Immigrants are a great source of labor and would welcome the jobs here. I say that we should do a background check and if they pass then give them a green card so that they can work here. They would actually be grateful unlike some...
