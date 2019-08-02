I have not forgotten the stories of people facing cancer who were kicked off their private insurance for not listing acne as a preexisting condition. Healthcare is a human right, not something to be pulled away trivially after someone has paid into the system for countless years. This is why I was happy to see our national healthcare platform so fiercely debated recently.
I am proud to say that in Arizona, I have seen increasing funding for diabetes healthcare and continued healthcare for children through Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Our congressman, Rep. O’Halleran, has met the mark and delivered these things locally. His actions have put resources where they are needed the most, giving me trust that he truly cares about families and healthcare in his representation. As a progressive, I believe he has gone beyond party platform here, and we are lucky enough to have a representative in Congress who is willing to stand up for his constituents to the degree that Rep. O’Halleran has. I think of healthcare as something that eclipses the limits of party preference or allegiance as all people regardless of their beliefs should have the ability to receive the care necessary for them. This is more than a political issue, as it is also a human one.
In healthcare and beyond, I am confident in Arizona. It’s because of this confidence that I fight against opposition legislation that would take away citizen initiatives at the ballot. What good is my right to vote if I can not decide what I am voting for? How can our interests be represented if we have to struggle so much to make our voices heard by those in power?
I truly believe in our democracy, I recognize that in order for voters to be effective, they first need to be healthy enough to vote and have choices regarding what to vote about. These are the essentials that are being ignored by our current administration. Not only do those in our communities deserve the dignity to be healthy and treated when they are not, but our democratic process all around need to be healthy as well to ensure that We the People can actually have a real voice in it.
Alexander Vail,
Flagstaff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.