The American Rescue Plan Act (aka Covid relief bill) has passed both the House and the Senate and not a single Republican voted to help the American People. As part of this bill, a family of four will receive $5,600 ($1,400 per person) to buy groceries, keep the lights on and catch up on rent. Additionally, unemployment benefits will be secured through September 2021 at $300 a week. This support is critical, especially in rural Arizona and on tribal lands to get our economy back on track and help families in dire need.
In December 2020 more than 83 million Americans were having trouble making ends meet and in January 2021, almost 40 million Americans were at risk of eviction. Navajo and Apache County families were not immune to these hardships.
$20 billion in the Act will go to make sure everyone who wants the vaccine has access to it. So our economy can bounce back and rebuild our main streets.
The American Rescue Plan Act includes additional child tax credits that could cut childhood poverty rates by half. In both Navajo and Apache counties, most public school children qualify for free and reduced lunch. This tax cut will directly benefit these kids and their families.
The Act also includes $17 billion to directly help veterans with health care and employment challenges caused by COVID-19. Our veterans deserve access to the finest health care and employment resources. All told Navajo County will receive $21 million and Apache County will receive $14 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The bill is supported by 76% of Americans, including 60% of Republicans, yet not one Republican lawmaker voted for this bill. Republicans are still not responding to constituents' needs. We must demand better leadership and hold them accountable.
The American Rescue Plan Act is not a hand out, it is a lifeline for millions of American families. And not one Republican supported this badly needed assistance. We deserve better.
Missa Foy,
Lakeside
(6) comments
hogwash
If it's "Hogwash", just send your check back. If you cash it, you're using one arm of that monster called socialism. You wouldn't stoop that low would you Russ?
The problem with this bill is that only 9% of it goes to actual Covid relief.....the rest is all pork and 1.9 T will be paid in some way by all of us .
The scariest words in the English language: "I'm from the government and I'm here to help."
Uhmm, the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution states the purpose of our government. It is to help "We the People" or to be exact, "Promote the General Welfare."
Spending and tax cuts both come with costs associated with them. President Biden's American Rescue Plan is expected to cost our government (us) $1.9 Trillion dollars with most of it going to the poor and the middle class unemployed, schools, Covid 19, states and local governments assistance, small business bailouts and improving Obamacare for all. By contrast, the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was expected to cost the government (us) $1.8 Trillion dollars with most of the benefits going to corporations and the richest 1% americans. The tax cuts for the middle class under Trump are temporary while the tax cuts for the wealthy are permanent. That mirrors Fascism. Interesting that reports by the most of the news media Quoted Trump as saying to wealthy friends at his Mar-a-Lago resort,"You all just got a lot richer" hours after signing the huge tax cuts bill. What should be considered is that when Trump and repbublicans added $1.8 Trillion dollars to the national debt, the country was not in a crisis, while President Biden inherited a crisis of a Covid 19 pandemic that has killed over 500,000 people, high unemployment, and more people in poverty from the Trump administration.
