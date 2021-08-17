I live in Show Low next to 11th Street and Huning St. The last storm we had nearly all of my neighbors had flood issues.
This is what happened after the big storm. My neighbors and myself were running around trying to take care of our properties while the city maintenance workers were cutting grass on this corner and checking the old house for damage. This I consider an insult to injury. They did not ask if they could help anyone or even speak. Just were worried about city property.
It is hard for me to describe what it looks like around here. This is a swamp.
You have to come and see what years and years of growth and debris look like. You will not believe it.
The city has money to buy three properties on 11th street but no money to clean the drainge areas in ALL of Show Low.
With the growth this city is experiencing there is no doubt the displacement of water is happening. Wake up people check your drainage ditches make sure they are maintained by the city.
I hate to write letters and complain. But, this is all I have. No one will listen to me.
We need help in this area as well as other areas in this town,
Sincerely,
Alfred H. Lara Sr.,
Show Low
Oh I here ya! I called the city Public Work dept. about a plugged culvert. They came out cleaned the one end and claimed they could not find the other. Poked around with the shovel on the other end and left. It is still plugged. Any one with sense could see where it is located. Bottom line lazy.
