Bless you Mary, trying to get people to think for themselves in today's political environment is a herculean task.
These people listen to mainstream news and imagine that they are informed.
Imagine a medical profession and a media that tell the people that this jab is safe and effective, when they know that this injection has killed more people in 10 months than all the other vaccines in the entire history of medicine put together! Fact! from the governments own VAERS website. Which records less than 1% of adverse events according to a Harvard study. The numbers on the VAERS website should be multiplied by at least 5 or 10 to even come close to the actual numbers. Going by the Harvard study the numbers are too shocking for the soul.
Imagine calling that safe.
Imagine a media that censors the truth about fully proven and effective treatments that are truly safe and life saving.
They didn’t just censor the truth they literally created lies and false reports about it and then banned it.
This injection is not a vaccine in the traditional sense.
A few months ago they actually redefined “vaccine” in the dictionary, vaccines are no longer required to produce immunity, just an immune response. What a Joke.
Athletes all over the world are collapsing and dying on the field from heart attacks and blood clots, and Pilots are dying in flight…Imagine that!
This is not a traditional vaccine. This is mRNA technology that has never been used in humans before.
mRNA technology is extremely dangerous. In the prior animal studies, all the animals did great, until all of the animals died when they were re-exposed to the same pathogen.
If you want to call that safe and inject it into our children, I think you are insane. The chance of Children dying from covid is statistically “0”!
Don’t believe me, listen to Dr. Robert Malone, one of the inventors of mRNA technology. He says to stop the vaccination agenda IMMEDIATELY, everywhere, NOW!!!!
They say this “vaccine” is effective. Yet at the same time tell us that it doesn’t stop you from getting infected, it doesn’t stop you transmitting to others.
And we now know it does not prevent hospitalization or death.
All of the highly vaccinated countries are experiencing massive spikes in Covid cases and deaths among the vaccinated.
Imagine hundreds of thousands of health care providers resigning because they refuse to take an experimental vaccine that they know is deadly.
Imagine 375,000 American soldiers court martialed because they are more intelligent than their leadership.
And they call this “safe and effective”?
I call it a crime against humanity.
Todd Housholder,
Lakeside
