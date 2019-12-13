The Show Low Senior Patrol deserves high fives for their community service. They are friendly, courteous and patrol the streets within the boundaries of Show Low.
They pick up and deliver mail to city Hall, municipal court and the post office. They deliver and pick up police vehicles, enforcement of handicap parking violations, enforcement of abandoned and illegally parked vehicles (warning tags). They even "house watch" in the city. Citizens wishing to have their property on patrol list can submit a "House Watch Form" to the police department.
The House Watch Program has been successful, however, they need more volunteers. My husband and I were one of the recipients of their kindness and generosity approximately Nov. 22. We were at Walmart with a basket of groceries standing at the regular checkout stand and knew the bill would be $100. A Senior Patrol gentleman came up to me and said "here is a coupon to give to the cashier for $50 toward your bill and a card. I looked at him "are you sure?" "yes" and oh thank you came at the right time. The groceries came to $98.
I guess Senior Patrol were giving other coupons, we appreciate being one of the recipients. Thank you Senior Patrol.
Addie and Walter Bethoon,
Show Low
