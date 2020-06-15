Goofus: I’m not wearing a mask.
Gallant: Why not?
Goofus: I’m not in the “at risk” group; probably won’t be catching the virus.
Gallant: It’s not about protecting yourself from the virus; it’s about helping to protect those around you.
Goofus: But I don’t think I’m sick.
Gallant: Someone can have the virus but not have symptoms and still spread the disease.
Goofus: Well, neither the Governor nor the President wear one.
Gallant: They’re not always the shiniest tools in the box. You should follow the advice of the medical professionals.
Goofus: That’s fake news.
Gallant: Masks are recommended to slow the spread of the virus by CDC and WHO and this has been confirmed by studies from European and US institutions.
Goofus: All fake. Besides, I’m too tough to go around wearing a mask like some fraidy-cat.
Gallant: Batman wears a mask.
Goofus: Yeah, well, China…
Gallant: When we’re 5 feet from the edge of the Grand Canyon, I’d like you to stand 6 feet away from me, please.
Mark Visse,
Pinetop
How idiotic. The scamdemic failed.
The scamdemic has killed over 116,000 people in the U.S. "not always the shiniest tools in the box" to quote the writer.
