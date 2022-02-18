Homeschooling is a very common form of education for many across the world, but I myself believe that homeschooling shouldn’t happen at all, and I strongly discourage it.
Although I am not ignorant enough to ignore the positive aspects that might arise from homeschooling, there are far more cons that out way the pros. One major drawback is the lack of social skills that comes from homeschooling. It can be very difficult for your kid to conform easily with people because they have been isolated and have only engaged with a few people.
This can have negative impacts in the child’s life because they might not be able to make certain important relationships without the prior experience that they would get from attending school with other kids.
Another instance of a con that can come from homeschooling a kid is there will be very little engagement with other kids that are the same age as your child. This can cause many problems for your kid because they will not have many friends, and this could also lead to mental issues.
Sure, you are able to give your child a better education than public schools can, but at some point, your child needs an experience in the real world and they can’t be sheltered forever. Although these are just my thoughts, I still stand by them because I hold them to be true.
