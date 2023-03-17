In 2017, President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act designating March 29 of each year as National Vietnam Veterans Day. This commemoration is an opportunity for all Americans to recognize, honor and thank our Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice during one of the longest wars in our country's history. Let us embrace our responsibility to help our veterans heal from the heavy toll of war.
They served, they fought, they died and received neither their country's glory nor their country's compassion. They were often blamed for a war they did not start when they should have been commended for serving their country with valor. They were accused for the misdeeds of a few, when the honorable service of many should have been praised. More than 58,000 names are etched on a granite wall in our nation's capital Those 58,000 paid the ultimate price.
The commemoration recognizes all men and women who served on active duty in the US Armed Forces during the US involvement in Vietnam, Nov. 1, 1955-May 7, 1975. There is no distinction between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or were stationed elsewhere during those 20 years. All answered the call to duty.
During the week of March 26-31, take time to express your gratitude to this generation of warriors. Welcome home, welcome home and thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.