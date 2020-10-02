There have been a lot of speeches lately warning of the horrors of socialism.
Yet, at the same time I do not know anyone that has refused Medicare. I also do not know anyone that sent their stimulus check back to the Treasury.
I don't see anything wrong with us taxpayers getting a little back from what our taxes have put in. I'm more inclined to be concerned about fascism when our Constitution is being ignored.
According to Wikipedia, fascism is a form of far-right, authoritarian ultra-nationalism characterized by dictatorial power, forceable suppression of opposition and strong regimentation of society and of the economy.
Bruce Becker,
Show Low
Thanks or your letter Bruce. You direct our attention to the sheer hypocrisy of those who benefit enormously from our welfare state and then endanger it with adverse political activities and propaganda. I should point out that Medicare has nothing to do with Socialism and neither do any other federal programs except for the DVA and the BIA, which are quasi-Socialist programs owing to the fact that all of their resources and employees are owned by or work for the federal government except for certain contractors.
Regrettably, those who oppose our current system of welfare Capitalism mistakenly confuse that system with Socialism, based on who pays the bills, not who owns the means of providing goods and services to the populace. In the U.S. that would be over 99% in the hands of private enterprise. The American Socialist Party is defunct and Socialists hold no sway in this country. All of the public programs which are desired by the American people are lacking in any of the characteristics of Socialism. Unfortunately, too many Americans are influenced by the untruthful propaganda emanating from the most extremist groups in the country.
