Laura Singleton's article, "Eight More Horses Found Dead," published Jan. 14, raises awareness of the horrible acts of unnecessary killings of our beautiful wild horses.
As a member of the community, it is unsettling that authorities do not have any suspects, but what is more concerning is their seeming lack of attention given in the investigation. This has been going on for long enough, over two years of deaths and nothing to show for it.
Now I am not calling our investigators incompetent, I can only hope this issue rises in priority in light of all the deceased horses already found with evidence of gunshot wounds in this first month of 2020.
Michelle Basinger,
Pinetop-Lakeside
