It is a sad commentary on our society when we have methods at our disposal to save lives yet we do not collectively follow scientific advice. The misinformation being used to discourage fellow citizens from getting vaccinated is indefensible. The laws passed along party lines to make mask and vaccine mandates illegal are illogical.
All three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — will be approved by the FDA shortly. They have already received emergency authorization. The only reason they did not receive full approval immediately is because of outdated government processes, not because they were not safe or effective. The six month data has been overwhelmingly positive. These vaccines have already saved hundreds of thousands of lives and resulted in minimal side effects.
Governor Ducey has on the one hand encouraged all of us to get vaccinated. On the other hand, he signs into law the one thing that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 amongst unvaccinated school children: wearing a mask. The law makes no sense. It was passed only to appease Republicans who are dead set against the logic of science and falsely claim our personal Liberty is at stake. There are many laws on the books that limit our personal freedoms including wearing seatbelts, having speed limits, and mandating healthcare workers to get the annual flu vaccine. Wearing a mask in the face of this potent and easily transmissible COVID-19 delta variant will slow the spread of the disease. It is a logical public health response during this persistent pandemic.
Hospitals throughout our state are full. Only yesterday we had difficult transferring patients out of our Emergency Room in Whiteriver because beds throughout Arizona are occupied with young unvaccinated patients with COVID-19. The care of patients with non-COVID related illnesses is being delayed. We are having yet another wave of infections and deaths despite having solutions at our disposal.
Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. These two simple actions will alleviate our hospital bed shortage in Northern Arizona, allow patients to be treated in a timely manner and will save your neighbor or even yourself from getting infected with this potentially lethal virus.
Gregory Jarrin, MD,
Whitetiver
Just curious to know how many of those covid cases now have already been vaccinated.You don't see any numbers to show that.Most of the reservation has been vaccinated yet the numbers there have gone up. Do people who have had covid before not have any natural immunity? When people are being bought off and true information not being shown sure makes you question it all.
