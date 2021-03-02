I want to point to the reporting in all ’news’ sources on COVID-19 “cases.” In all other reports of illness, a "case" means that someone has the disease and requires treatment or, sadly, has died as a direct result. But not with Covid-19!
The Federal, State and County Health Departments report every positive test as a “case.” A friend of mine was teaching a class to adults, and everyone had to be tested every day. Two of his students tested "positive" on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but "negative" on Friday. So for that week there were eight new cases reported, not two. And which tests were wrong, the positives or the negatives?
But why inflate the numbers? Because the Government has "monetized" COVID-19. The more cases reported, the more money (and now vaccines) becomes available. So there is an incentive for Hospitals and Health Departments at all levels to report as many ‘cases’ as possible.
So people with absolutely no symptoms, needing no care, are reported the same as those with serious symptoms in need of advanced medical intervention. This even extends to persons who die of other causes, but tested positive for COVID-19. I have seen the Federal Health and Human Services order that anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and dies — from any cause, MUST be reported as a ‘Covid Death’. If they are not, HHS demands an investigation by the State Health Department to justify the “”failure to report””. In theory, someone could test positive and have the bad luck to die in an auto accident — and must be reported as a "Covid Death!" Most of those who have died have not died of COVID-19, but with COVID-19. The last figure I heard was that only 6% of those reported as dying from COVID-19, died of COVID-19.
I’ll not ascribe motives to those who put this into motion, but only state that many Doctoral Thesis will be written on the degree of social control brought on by the fear of Covid. To borrow from Winston Churchill, “Never have so many been so frightened by so few.”
Seth Nadel,
Concho
