Due to COVID-19, the entire planet is in uncharted territory, which means it’s difficult to assess where we are or what is going to happen. Sadly, the US official in charge of our government’s response, as ‘young earth creationist,’ believes the earth is between 6,000 and 10,000 years old and attacks any form of science at every opportunity, which makes confidence hard to muster.
Should the governor order us all to stay home, thousands will lose their jobs, and the US Senate majority is determined to give a huge percentage of any federal aid to people and corporations who don’t need it, while ‘offering’ a ONE-TIME check of about $3,000 to a family of four. What happens if a shutdown lasts for 3-4 months?
Closer to home, the Arizona legislature is, apparently, close to finalizing a budget. Since the elites in Washington are clearly failing us, we need our State representatives to step up and provide resources and funding that are adequate to meet our needs, whatever they turn out to be.
This is a time for citizen voices to be heard! Call or email your state and federal representatives, urging them to make humane decisions that will help ALL of us, not just the fat cats who bankroll their campaign coffers.
We don’t know how serious the situation is going to be, so our leaders should plan for a worst-case scenario, now, rather than try to catch-up . This is not the kind of panic that has people fighting over toilet paper and hand sanitizer in grocery stores. The state’s response should be sober and measured, but not based on fairy tales like those coming out of the Oval Office.
Jean Stuckey,
Pinetop
