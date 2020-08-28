I rarely write letters to newspapers but I have to comment about the front page article on the August 18, 2020 edition of the White Mountain Independent.
In these days of viruses, wildfires, protests, violence and political division, I find Apache County Republican Party second vice chairman Mike to be more one more vicious attack to endure.
His remarks, "If Trump loses the election, this country will turn into a marxist (sic), mob rule, socialist, dictatorship", and, "We will lose all our freedom, our constitution, the right to bear arms and our way of life."
These comments are just plain ignorant, mean-spirited, rude and stupid. Is there some sort of light-switch that gets flipped after the election? Anyone who knows our U.S. history knows that political parties and their elected representatives have always had differing opinions. It has been more than 240 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed, and we're still trying to form a "more perfect union." Unfortunately, Mr. Humphrey’s comments only continue to fan the flames of hatred and deceit.
Martha McSally's comment "81 days to save the country" is almost right — if her candidate wins, many believe 81 days from now will be nothing but more lies, coverups and more chaos.
People, people, people...can't we just hold our tongues, vote our conscience, and stop badgering people you disagree with? Come on, get a grip! Life will go on if someone else is in charge.
Hopefully any changes that get through Congress will be for the betterment of all of us. Trump, McSally, Humphrey and his constituents have had their say — now it is time to shut up and vote and see what happens. Stop picking at scabs and saying things that are hurtful and untrue, or our country will never be able to heal.
Darlene Amark,
Show Low
Thank you Darlene, well said.
