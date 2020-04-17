Now that Joe Biden appears to be the presumptive democratic presidential candidate this fall, I propose a vice presidential running mate for his campaign – his son Hunter. Hunter is whipsaw sharp, as shown by his quick, total mastery of such complex subjects as the energy industry and high finance. He could also be available for his dad in the event of a teleprompter failure.
Rick Evans,
Taylor
Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Submit a news story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Zip Code data shows statewide COVID-19 hot spots
- Karen's Cafe, A casualty of COVID-19
- Mexican gray wolves found dead off Porter Mtn. Rd.
- Navajo County studies flood potential for Rainbow Lake
- Opening a new business during COVID-19
- Details emerge about New Mexico man's body found near Heber
- COVID-19 cases, deaths, still climbing in Navajo, Apache counties
- Eagar, St. Johns deal with COVID-19 uncertainty
- Larry Lindsay
- Three children subdue stepfather
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The difference between Republicans and Democrats (16)
- Pres. Trump approves major disaster declaration for Arizona (16)
- COVID-19 case count continues to climb (15)
- Streetlights would help (12)
- COVID-19: A timeline (12)
- Open letter to U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran (10)
- Humanity and leadership needed (10)
- Couple charged in drowning deaths of three children (9)
- Exponential growth (9)
- Wear a mask (8)
(2) comments
Your not even close to being funny! With everything in chaos in the country and here in AZ.. why be so inappropriate, could you not just he and pray for this deadly virus to be contained and some sort of vaccine be ready asap. God Help the Planet.
I agree. His reputation that has been influenced by his support of foreign governments and corporations to undermine American interests could ensure the re-election of Pres. Trump. Great idea you have.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.