Now that Joe Biden appears to be the presumptive democratic presidential candidate this fall, I propose a vice presidential running mate for his campaign – his son Hunter. Hunter is whipsaw sharp, as shown by his quick, total mastery of such complex subjects as the energy industry and high finance. He could also be available for his dad in the event of a teleprompter failure.

Rick Evans,

Taylor

(2) comments

sensible

Your not even close to being funny! With everything in chaos in the country and here in AZ.. why be so inappropriate, could you not just he and pray for this deadly virus to be contained and some sort of vaccine be ready asap. God Help the Planet.

RFranklin

I agree. His reputation that has been influenced by his support of foreign governments and corporations to undermine American interests could ensure the re-election of Pres. Trump. Great idea you have.

