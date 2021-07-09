If this is the Sheryl Eaton I know, she and I were undergraduates at Stanford together in the 1960’s, and roommates for several years.
We’ve lost touch since graduating and I’d love to be back in contact. I find this editorial very impressive and nothing less than I’d expect from Sheryl. If you remember me, Sheryl, please get in touch.
Nancy Lee Harris
100 Maple Ave.
White Plains, NY 10601
(617) 699-9119
