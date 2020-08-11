First of all he tries to say that the recent protests are peaceful when we all saw the arson, fires, smashed windows, looting, and assaulting of police. These are peaceful protests? Utter bull droppings to say that.
Then he denies that the protesters are Marxists. If by Marxist we meet anti-American, is it not obvious that they hate this country?
Next he says the rioters know what they are doing when they tear down historical monuments. How can he justify this when they destroyed the statue of Frederick Douglas, the ex-slave abolitionist, in Rochester?
Islam a peaceful religion? Is he kidding? Murderous savages is more like it.
Mr. Zimmerman, I hope you were just smoking wacky-tobaccy when you wrote this ridiculous and outright silly attempt to justify these rioters and looters. I know that smoking this stuff is a favorite of liberals and other anarchists. Be assured that most Americans do not want to turn this country into another socialist heaven, like Cuba, Venezuela and North Korea.
R Davidson
Gilbert
[thumbdown] I totally agree with Zimmerman and reject entirely Mr. Davidson B.S. arguments here.
What you believe, Mr. Davidson, has little to do with the fact. You have entrained yet another popular logical fallacy by your insinuation that the violence which everyone saw was a defining characteristic of the general case. Not only do you leap to a conclusion which is not supported by the evidence, you have also engaged in confirmation bias, by simply looking for anything that seems to confirm your beliefs and emphasizing that material without regard to the evidence. What the evidence shows in this matter is that the George Floy protestors were predominantly peaceful but that a small criminal element used violence toward their own means.
“The vast majority of demonstrations have been peaceful, but some large cities saw large scale rioting, looting, and burning of businesses and police cars. There were also many instances of police brutality.” Wikipedia.
“Despite the threat of a global pandemic, crowds large and small – from rural towns, to suburbs, to big coastal cities – gathered to protest racial injustice and police brutality against African Americans. The vast majority – 80% – appeared to be peaceful, according to new research that contradicts the emphasis the White House has often put on the instances of looting and rioting.” USA Today, June 10th.
“PROTESTS OVER THE DEATH of George Floyd were mostly peaceful into the ninth night of demonstrations.” US News and World Report, June 4th.
“The protests that have surfaced around the United States mostly unfolded peacefully Tuesday night, with any escalation largely coming from law enforcement.” VOX, June 3rd.
“George Floyd killing: peaceful protests sweep America as calls for racial justice reach new heights.” The Guardian, Jun 7th.
“Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated, mainly peacefully, across the United States for an eighth night following the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody.” BBC News, Jun 3rd.
“George Floyd protest at Montana Capitol was mostly peaceful, but heated at times.” Independent Record, June 14th.
“Demonstrations largely peaceful as George Floyd protests continue across the U.S.” Global News, June 7th.
“The demonstrations have been largely peaceful, but some cities have seen instances of violence, with protesters clashing with police and stores being looted and burned.” CNN, July 9th.
“George Floyd protests: Tens of thousands flood US streets in largely peaceful gatherings.” Euro News, July 6th.
And on and on and on. The truth was reported across the globe, accurately – “mostly peaceful”, largely peaceful”.
Mr. Davidson goes on to say, “Then he denies that the protesters are Marxists. If by Marxist we meet[sic] anti-American, is it not obvious that they hate this country?” COMMENT: I actually denied nothing of the sort. Marxism is a political and economic way of organizing society, where the workers own the means of production. There was nothing in any of the protests which dealt with any manner of organizing the political economy of the U.S. A mostly peaceful public demonstration against police brutality is not evidence of anyone hating their country. In fact, most of the protestors would be likely to assert just the opposite.
He also says, “Next he says the rioters know what they are doing when they tear down historical monuments. How can he justify this when they destroyed the statue of Frederick Douglas, the ex-slave abolitionist, in Rochester?” COMMENT: Notice that once again, Mr. Davidson resorts to a logical fallacy – hasty generalization. He concludes, without evidence, that those who removed the Douglass statue from its base (they did not destroy it, as claimed) were members of the Floyd protestors, when even the Rochester police chief has said that the vandals remain unknown.
As well as, “Islam a peaceful religion? Is he kidding? Murderous savages is more like it.” COMMENT: Here is more of the same. The logical fallacy here is the strawman argument. I clearly refuted the original author’s claim that a California textbook had been manipulated to depict Islam as a peaceful religion. I went on to say, “I consulted the teachers’ version of the California seventh grade textbook on Medieval History. Nowhere does that book claim that medieval Islam was “peaceful.” In fact, the text is almost a continuum of the wars, conquests, and the violent expansion of Islam into the final Ottoman empire.” “The author confuses some of the teachings of Islam with the practice of conquering Muslims at that time.” What history reveals is that the conduct of many congregants often falls far short of religious texts and the teachings of founders.
Finally, “Mr. Zimmerman, I hope you were just smoking wacky-tobaccy when you wrote this ridiculous and outright silly attempt to justify these rioters and looters. I know that smoking this stuff is a favorite of liberals and other anarchists. Be assured that most Americans do not want to turn this country into another socialist heaven, like Cuba, Venezuela and North Korea.” COMMENT: I have never consumed any illegal substance. Notice the over-generalization which declares liberals to be anarchists. If that is what most Americans want, I heartily join them. My military colleagues and I went in harm’s way many times to prevent exactly that.
So Ron you say one death from Covid-19 is too many yet As of July 25, 2020, at least 29 people have died during the protests, with 25 due to gunshot wounds. Those lives don't matter? To say the protests are "mostly peaceful" is like your doctor telling you your cancer is "mostly cured". You believe in wearing a mask for the pandemic, if I wear one on my chin over my bottom lip, my face is "mostly covered". You are stretching a bit there.
