I don't believe that anyone should be forced to wear a mask. It is your life and you alone should decide what is best for you.
I do, however, believe that a business owner has the right to require masks to enter their business. If you want to enter that business you should comply with the wishes of that owner. If you don’t like the rule, simply walk on by, and find a business more to your liking.
We’ve all seen it on the news. When confronted by a store employee, the anti-maskers say the virus is a hoax, then demand loudly and profanely that everyone else convert, by threat of violence, to their way of thinking. The reason that businesses won't enforce their mask rule is the very real threat of violence by anti-maskers. In the past few months we've seen store employees berated, threatened, assaulted and even murdered. There is a word for this type of behavior. It is quite simply, terrorism.
The U.S. Department of Defense defines terrorism as follows: The calculated use of unlawful violence or threat of unlawful violence to instill fear; intended to coerce or to intimidate governments or societies in the pursuit of goals that are generally political, religious, or ideological.
Luke Short,
Show Low
{[I don't wanna wear a mask]} Those people are idiots and do not care if the store personnel get infected. They just do not give a darn about the employees who stock shelves. So now when the employees get ill and store closes maybe the no maskers will figure it out ya think.
The anti-maskers will never take personal responsibility for their actions. It's always someone else's fault. They just look at Cadet Bone Spurs the Coward in Chief who refuses to take the responsibility or blame for anything. That is their role model.
I don't believe that anyone should be forced to wear a shirt. It is your life and you alone should decide what is best for you.
I do, however, believe that a business owner has the right to require shirts to enter their business. If you want to enter that business, you should comply with the wishes of that owner. If you don’t like the rule, simply walk on by, and find a business more to your liking.
We’ve all seen it on the news. When confronted by a store employee, the anti-shirters say the public health shirt issue is a hoax, then demand loudly and profanely that everyone else convert, by threat of violence, to their way of thinking. The reason that businesses won't enforce their shirt rule is the very real threat of violence by anti-shirters. In the past few months we've seen store employees berated, threatened, assaulted and even murdered. There is a word for this type of behavior. It is quite simply, terrorism.
The U.S. Department of Defense defines terrorism as follows: The calculated use of unlawful violence or threat of unlawful violence to instill fear; intended to coerce or to intimidate governments or societies in the pursuit of goals that are generally political, religious, or ideological.
Now, after reading this, does anyone see how ridiculous the anti-mask thing is? It is in fact a public health issue. The same as Typhoid Mary or any other asymptomatic person deliberately spreading a disease.
No Shoes, No Shirt, No Mask, No Service. That is the law in many places and it is store policy in many stores. If you can not understand that, then go away!
Fishing guy and pxlir: Excellent retorts. Thank you pxlir for a good chuckle. This author is but one more of those childish individuals who reject the social contract but continue to reap its benefits without any compensatory or ethical behavior on their part.[sad]
"I don't believe that anyone should be forced to wear a mask. It is your life and you alone should decide what is best for you."
OK, if you don't want to wear a mask stay out of public places where you do not have my permission to spew your germs all over me and others just trying to stay alive all for your ignorant political views.
