I received one of your ads in the mail today. I know Sylvia Allen very well and the ad you have sent to all of the district she is in, is full of untruths. Sylvia is a good person that loves Arizona and America. Sylvia is not for do away with the Electoral college. Sylvia Allen is not for gun control. Sylvia Allen is a great supporter of law and justice, and the police force.
Sylvia Allen is certainly not a liberal.
Oh yes, she does love everyone and wants every American to be free. In fact she wants everyone everywhere else to be free.
My guess is that the left is very anxious to have Sylvia Allen beaten. Wow, I guess she must be a good senator and vote for the conservatives or you wouldn’t tell all these untruths about her.
Loretta Shumway
Taylor
Well said, Loretta Shumway! Sylvia Allen is a true blue, constitutional patriot, and the very best representation for us. She has my vote!
