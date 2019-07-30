Mick Mitchke’s letter in last Friday’s White Mountain Independent alleging that President Trump’s narcissism was responsible for an offering by The Bradford Exchange Mint ignored the fact that the purveyor of tchotchkes of dubious value is a private company.
Despite this display of Trump Derangement Syndrome, Mr. Mitchke made a valuable point about presidents acting as if they are above the law. I felt that way about the equally narcissistic (pervasive “me"s, “my"s, and “I”s) in Mr. Obama’s "pen and telephone" actions which I believe at least equalled any of Mr. Trump’s acts for unconstitutionality. For that matter, I believe many presidential Executive Actions over the last 75 years to be similarly in violation of the US Constitution.
Unfortunately, we have reached the point where if “our guy/gal/whatever” does it, it must be okay, a belief more dangerous than any single extra-legal act. The future appearance of a genuine dictator is thus assured, although one cannot now say whether that dictator will be on the right, the left, or just plain crazy as seems to be the case with the current darlings of the Democrat Party.
David L Gilmer
Pinetop
