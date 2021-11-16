Imagine supporting women's right to choose to end their pregnancy by abortion and standing your ground on "my body, my choice" but also believing government should mandate and coerce people to put a drug in their body against their will. Seems hypocritical, doesn't it.
Imagine being against bullying. Think about that… bullying of all forms, online and/or in person. Now realize that people are losing their jobs because of bullies. Those bullies are the government, media, and their fellow citizens. These bullies support the vaccine mandate and cheer on shaming those who do not want the vaccine. Seems hypocritical, doesn't it.
Imagine being against those that spew hatred towards marginalized groups but allowing people to shame and spew hatred towards unvaccinated people. Not all unvaccinated people are "anti-vaxxers", they have legitimate reasons for not getting jabbed, such as allergies, autoimmune deficiency, etc. If you are against a behavior, then you should stand up when that behavior is happening. Period. Not doing so seems hypocritical, doesn't it.
Imagine backing (supporting & championing) science, authoritative news and government sources but refusing to accept the science from those same sources when it doesn't fit your beliefs. For example, the CDC admitted that they have NO record of unvaccinated people spreading the disease after recovering from Covid. If you dismiss the information for your own beliefs, well… seems hypocritical, doesn't it.
Imagine being against voter identification but supporting a "vaccine passport" (i.e. vaxx card) to be shown to buy, sell, and travel. Seems hypocritical, doesn't it.
Imagine being against the use of force, of any kind, to get someone to do or not do something but supporting your fellow Americans using force to make someone take the vaccine or wear a mask or social distance or close their business all in the name of science and public health. Seems hypocritical, doesn't it.
When we can get past the hatred that our politicians and media want us to have for one another and come together to stand for our rights and protecting our freedoms that are being threatened, and in some cases have been taken away, imagine the world we could live in when freedom and individual rights are the uniting factor that we all stand up for.
(5) comments
Imagine being a front line health worker who is exhausted from working extra shifts to care for patients who are sickened by a preventable illness. Sounds like a recipe for a health care worker shortage doesn't it?
Imagine not understanding science and wanting people to die from the Spanish Flu or Polio. If you refused every vaccine ever made for health or religious reasons then I understand not wanting to get this one. If you have had any other vaccine then you have just become a uneducated sheep that needs to do some non Facebook research.
Imagine the irony of getting your (mis)information off social media and then writing a letter to the Editor of an (f)actual media source.
Imagine feeling you are right about the contents of this letter. But imagine you could be dead right also. "NOTHING IS MORE DANGEROUS THAN A FANATIC WITH A CAUSE".
Imagine health care workers leaving their profession en masse because they're burned out and frustrated from treating Covid-19 patients who contacted a preventable disease because they WERE able to be vaccinated but refused to. Actually, you don't have to imagine it, because it's already happening.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.