We already see the impacts in the drought-stricken West, where reduced snowfall starves rivers of spring runoff, and recent wildfires scorched tens of thousands of acres of forest lands. Like everyone, we anguish about what this will mean for our families, neighbors, communities and especially, for our kids and grandkids. But as sportsmen and women, we cannot help thinking also about what it will mean for the future of fish and wildlife.
Many western landscapes evolved with frequent low-intensity fires, but a century of fire suppression has turned too many hillsides into matchboxes. Turning that around means allowing the safe reintroduction of fire and thinning forest ecosystems to make them better able to withstand the impacts of climate change. We need to get moving on the seemingly mundane projects that protect communities and our natural resources, such as retrofitting irrigation canals, repairing road culverts, thinning forests, and restoring watersheds. This is the unremarkable but important work needed now to address drought, floods and fires, and prevent wildlife populations from withering away.
For example, by recovering meadows and strengthening riparian areas, not only do we keep water colder for native trout, but we also provide a natural fuel break against intense fire and store water for late-season irrigation needs. In an age of unnaturally intense fires spurred by climate change, forest management can play a vital role in keeping communities safe.
A divided government makes passage of bold legislative action to slow greenhouse gas emissions — the cause of climate change — challenging. But even as we tackle the harder question of addressing the drivers of climate change, the Biden administration and Congress can and should fund and incentivize local, on-the-ground work to adapt to the new climate reality. As a nation, we spend billions on disaster relief to other countries, why not spend millions on disaster prevention here in the U.S.?
Robert Rees,
Show Low
