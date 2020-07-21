Look around you, sir, we are in the midst of a global epidemic. It is not a hoax. It is not just another flu. The number of deaths from corona virus in our state in the past four months is many times what we lost to the flu last year. About 4.6% of those who fall ill perish. The numbers are NOT being inflated by deaths from car crashes, gunshot wounds or other obvious causes. The case numbers are not being caused to go up because we are testing more. The cases were there, but we didn't know they were there. The percentage of positive tests keeps increasing. The undetected asymptomatic cases that we haven't discovered yet allow the virus to continue spreading.
I am a 75-year-old woman. I live in the country where the air is clean, the views are wonderful and my neighbors at a distance. When I go out in public, to the Post Office, Dollar Store or into Show Low for supplies, I wear a mask. I do not wish to become ill, and in the rare possibility that I am an asymptomatic carrier, I protect you or anyone else I come in contact with as well as myself.
I am a little on the shy side, but I am not timid or submissive. I will continue to listen to guidelines issued by health agencies and decide which ones apply to my particular situation. I promise I will not glare at you if you have no mask. I will live responsibly. I will support my local establishments as much as possible by ordering take out, eating on the patio, and shopping locally when I can.
Most summers I go on a solitary 2-4 week road trip. I have grandchildren and other relatives in several states. This year, that isn't happening. Even if I were so brash as to set out on a road trip right now, the governors of several states would quarantine me for 14 days if I crossed their border in a car that said “ARIZONA # 1” on it. It is sad that so many of the residents of our state can't take a few simple steps to keep this thing from spreading so badly. I want to live to see my grandchildren again!
Marjorie Gilbert,
Concho
