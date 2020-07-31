Norris Dodd and I are old friends, so I was surprised at his letter to the editor about me instead of a phone call to me.
I will respond in the same forum. When I said that we need a legal foundation for our decisions, that is what we were instructed back when we trained for Planning and Zoning — if we deny a request, we need to give a reason, and that reason has to be able to withstand legal challenge.
I share Norris' appreciation for common sense. If a person is denied a zoning request, they have remedies under the law — ask for a variance, cure the problem that caused rejection, etc. Fundamentally, that is why they are entitled to a reason for the rejection and why if the town does not provide one, they can ask a Judge to get involved. Further, the reason for rejection can not be arbitrary, punitive or arise from a conflict of interest.
Norris' comments on traffic might be valid, but they are site plan issues, not zoning issues. A site plan is not required to determine zoning. That is why I asked that in this case, the site plan come back before the council including a public hearing.
Norris' comment that "some citizens" hoped that the town would proactively pursue a conceptual master plan for this property" would be a novel and interesting idea for government-directed real estate development, but we did not do that.
Coming up with a plan for a 344-acre property depends on finding willing developers and investors and developing a plan for each one. That could take many years. It is impractical to, as suggested, delay doing anything until everything is figured out, then apply for a major plan amendment. Nobody does that.
Importantly, the Maverick center has been identified as a Commercial Node as far back as 2007 in the famed Tejido study (an effort at community-wide master planning) and was incorporated in "Linking Our Landscape" — a landmark 2008 study that stressed the importance of developing our community in ways that preserved big trees and natural features.
I personally want to thank everyone who has gotten involved in this matter. Whether we agree is not important - the fact that we all care about our community is what matters.
Jim Snitzer
Pinetop/Lakeside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.