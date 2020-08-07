In response to Mr. Jim Tapscott’s letter, July 21:
For someone who dotes on history, Mr. Tapscott seems to have missed quite a lot of it.
First, he mistakenly insinuates that some large percent of the recent peaceful groups, who were seeking redress of their grievances by public demonstration, were violent extremists.
The physical evidence, especially photographic, rebukes that notion as does investigative journalism. The fact is that the full identity of those who resorted to violence may never be known, but is likely equal on the left and the right.
Second, his express opinion that those groups were “Marxist” is risible on its face, and reveals that the author has little knowledge of Political Science or Economics as the basis for any such conclusion.
Third, in logorrheic maunderings, he claims that the protesters want to “pull down America” but offers no hint of what that means or how it derives from what we saw repeatedly on national television.
Furthermore, his assertion that the demonstrators “don’t have a clue about American history or the monuments they are destroying” fails, prima facie. There is no way to ascertain just what levels of American history were achieved on the part of those he abuses, and they are certainly fully aware of the nature of the statues and monuments they remove. They have stated that innumerable times.
Moreover, the rather florid hyperbole which labels demonstrators as “minions of the communist leaders and their goal is to create chaos,” is logical malfeasance. It is, of course, not possible to determine such status from assemblages which do not have flags or banners reflecting such inclusion, as was the case of the white supremacists in North Carolina, or the Nazis in Skokie.
What is more, the claim that textbooks and curricula have been modified to fit a Marxist ideology, is patently false. He then compounds the felony by claiming to prove that errant falsehood by reference to a California textbook which he claims “includes an extensive and troubling depiction of Islam as a “peaceful religion” (3.5 chapters).”
It is a grotesque error in logic to claim that a depiction of medieval Islam proves twenty first century manipulation of textbooks to fit Communism.
I consulted the teachers’ version of the California seventh grade textbook on Medieval History. Nowhere does that book claim that medieval Islam was “peaceful.”
In fact, the text is almost a continuum of the wars, conquests, and the violent expansion of Islam into the final Ottoman empire. Chapters three and four are devoted to Islam while three other chapters are devoted to “Christianity.” The author confuses some of the teachings of Islam with the practice of conquering Muslims at that time.
Ron Zimmerman,
Scottsdale
I will save the babble with regard to Mr.Tapscott's references to history or bringing down America. Simply put, if you or anybody else cannot grasp the difference between a peaceful protest or assembly by peaceful and respectful people and what is currently taking place in most instances, then the majority of this country doe in fact consider you ignorant, an anarchist yourself, or just plain old angry and hateful. From threatening District attorneys, the Police, destroying private and public property, setting fires, looting, killing one another, blocking emergency vehicles from access to and from, you name it, there clearly are no boundaries. The laws are in black and white regardless of what excuse is used to evade them in the name of "freedom of assembly" or "peaceful protest" . I do have one request for you however. Please provide your address including your families,kids if any, their place's of employment, if employed, so the hard working,paid for it ourselves,non freeloading, respectful to others and their property, Black, White,Brown, Yellow,Red, American's who love this Country can come to your door step and share some of our peaceful protesting.
