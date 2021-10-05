A response to Lorinda Paca's letter titled "Its Not About You"....
Did you know that the "leaky or shedding" vaccine is causing the variant? It's known science that vaccines cause variants. Hence why the vaccinated carry a higher viral load (in their nose) than the unvaccinated. The vaccine does not stop transmission, which makes it "leaky", and since that occurs, the virus must mutate or create a variant to survive. Here is a scientific study that proves this: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4516275/
Did you know that not everyone is being advised by their doctor to get the vaccine because of preexisting medical conditions that they have. You can scream all you want that YOU want everyone to get vaccinated, but honey you are nobody that one will listen to when their doctor has advised them NOT to get the shot.
Did you know that people that contracted the original virus last year or earlier this year have developed natural immunity and will have antibodies for a lifetime. (https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-01442-9) Why would someone who has natural antibodies that will last them a lifetime take a shot that weakens those antibodies and cause them to catch the virus and variants in the future. You are sounding very ignorant when you scream that everyone needs to get vaccinated to get back to normal.
Did you know that masks don't work to stop the spread because it is spread through aerosols that are smaller than the fabric weaves of a cloth and surgical masks. Did you know that prolonged mask wearing actually causes more damage to the body? (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33254499/) Now you are sounding cold-hearted when you scream that everyone should wear a mask.
Did you know that social distancing is actually counterproductive when you are trying to achieve herd immunity because the only way to get rid of a virus is to achieve herd immunity where the virus hits a wall, per se, and can't reproduce and infect. Now you sound ignorant to say to EVERYONE that they must social distance to fight this virus.
Did you know that the number of deaths have dropped dramatically because this new variant isn't as deadly as the original virus, although it seems to have a higher transmission rate. So you "scaring" people by claiming there will be more dead bodies everywhere, is childish.
For those that share Lorinda's point of view, I say to you, turn off the news and join rational, science-based reality and leave the fear behind. Recently a local doctor wrote in agreement with Lorinda and I have to ask does he not understand science and that every patient is different and have different medical needs? Makes me question is ability to treat individual patients.
Tracy Lockheart,
Springerville
(3) comments
Ok. I am just going to take the first paragraph. This paragraph explains why the vaccinated people are still wearing masks. Bottom line we should be staying away from eachother as much as possible. That's why you find that vaccinated people aren't out and about. We get it.
TL - I am shocked that the federal government hasn’t put you in charge of our nation’s response to the pandemic. Seems that you know everything and have an answer to it all. Just saying
TL - I am not sure who you are directing your comments to when you say things such as "try not to sound ignorant" but why don't you try not sounding ignorant and tell us how you know that covid antibodies from the first covid protects you from the fourth mutation of the covid virus. Try to do it without Google this time and run it thru your brain first don't just receive in one ear and spit it directly out of your mouth. Try it.
