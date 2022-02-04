Inequality has plagued humankind since the rise of agriculture about 10,000 years ago. The necessity to form governments and other institutions created stratifications within society. Those who accrued wealth, power and sexual access had to craft a justification for their regalian status or suffer rebellion and retribution by the large majorities they oppressed. Society was stratified into three basic groups: the clergy, the nobility and the labourtorians.
The clergy solved the problem of theodicy by the neat trick of inventing vast realms of supernatural beings who justified socio-economic stratification as the god-dictated natural order. They were the anointed ones whom various deities had charged with conveying ecclesiastic orders to the masses. Among a vast ocean of dictated trivialities were scattered promises of eternal joy for acquiescing in brutal lives of labour, suffering and early death while eternal horrors awaited those who defied the priests. One such order was to entrap most of the people in sacerdotal ignorance which assured their obedience to preposterous claims.
The nobility consisted of the landed wealthy and the warrior class. The landed wealthy held the labourtorians in intergenerational, bonded servitude as slaves, serfs, and peasants (now wage-slavery, conspiracy-ignorance, and political oppression). Huge estates were built on these foundations. The warrior class fought battles to protect this “natural” order and deserved privilege and status as part of this schema.
The labourite class worked to create the necessities of society while suffering at the bottom, as they now do, to stay alive and gain clerical approval. Although slavery, serfdom and peasantry have been outlawed in various parts of the world, they remain in place today in the developing world and the theocracies as the basis for inequalities. Nowhere, however, are inequalities maintained with such vigor as here in the United States.
While the clergy are more sophisticated and have at their disposal modern communications technology, they have changed very little in the past 10,000 years. They still play a seminal role in holding large parts of the population in fear and ignorance which plays directly into the hands of the American nobility.
The classical nobility of the ancient regime has evolved into an American aristocracy which creates, holds, and increases massive estates in perpetuity. In cooperation with the clergy, they maintain the population with just barely sufficient training to perform the jobs laid out for them. The military has dramatically changed its role in the United States, and while protecting America from foreign invasion, it also maintains American hegemony around the world while accepting the principle of civilian control.
The status of the labourtorians has changed little.
Ron Zimmerman,
Scottsdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.