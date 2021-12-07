This letter is in reference to the article "How did the 4FRI turn into the road to nowhere?" by Peter Alshire.

Mr. Alshire makes the following statement "although an explosion of weekend ATV use has trashed many dirt roads." without any support documentation.

I believe Mr. Alshire's comment shows significant anti-ATV bias and should not have been a part of the article. While there are issues with weekend ATV riders, they represent a very small portion of the ATV users in the forest.

Mr. Alshire should spend some time doing field research before making misplaced statements about a subject he clearly is not informed on.

Charles Wood,

Vernon

Tags

(6) comments

RetAF

Mr. Wood defend "weekend ATV use" without any support documentation. Maybe a little time should be spent on research?

Report Add Reply
Bob Smith

Well, my research consists of camping in the national forest and the results are in: Side by Sides can shatter the tranquility with their loud engines and thoughtless drivers. The roads in the forest have been turned into powdery dust by the constant traffic day and night and don't get me started about their impact on wildlife - my favorite camping spot overlooking a meadow east of Big Lake is now over run with SXS's and do you think we see any elk or deer there now? Not a chance. The Apaches wisely don't allow these obnoxious contraptions on their land Mr. Wood - ever wonder why? I for one would be thrilled if they were permanently banned from the forest - if you need to tear up the earth with one of those things go to Glamis!

Report Add Reply
1sharilewis

Well said. Why is this group allowed to destroy our forests. We won’t even walk in the forest near our home anymore.

Report Add Reply
libertyminded

Ban ATV's from the National Forest completely.

Report Add Reply
forest4all

As someone who has been hunting in the Apache & Sitgreaves forests for many years, I took a look at forest maps (Topo maps for the oldtimers) and the amount of newly created trails / roads is staggering. ATV riders can be polite, but for every instance I have seen respectful behavior, I have seen the opposite. Last fall during my son's elk hunt we came across an individual in a side by side who was stuck in a dirt tank. Mud bogging in precious wildlife waters should be considered criminal, but it does happen. Brigades of retirees who love to "SEE" wildlife, use ATV's during hunts in places where they really should not be. Public lands are for all...... but common sense says that there should be more respect for what is out there. Try hiking in... what a novel thought.....

Report Add Reply
ronzim
ronzim

libertyminded: Agree.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.