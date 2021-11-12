Is congressman Paul Gosar the best we can do for our district?

He is a sick cartoon character that would be so laughable were it not for his congressional status bringing a sort of legitimacy to white supremacists, insurrectionists and murderers who are attempting to ruin our government of laws. Gosar recently tweeted out a video on his congressional account showing him killing Rep Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden. In any workplace in America, if a coworker made a cartoon video killing another coworker, that person would be immediately fired.

George Washington said in his farewell address Sept 17, 1796, "The very idea of the power and the right of the people to establish Government presupposes the duty of every Individual to obey the established Government."

President Washington presupposed reasonable law abiding citizens, not a Paul Gosar who supports what? Anarchy? Fascism? Ethnic Cleansing? Murder of a fellow congressperson? Murder of our President?

Alan Smith,

Lakeside

Joe101

Alan, give us a break!

Any worse than Biden calling Rittenhouse a white supremacists???

Not Donald Trump

You, sir, just posted the most well thought-out commentary on Gosar. I've asked myself many times over the last couple of years, How does this guy get enough votes to get elected? The latest video you referenced is a perfect example of why this clown needs to be removed from office. Lord help us if he is re-elected and Kari Lake is elected. It's time to elect some adults.

steelthumb

Today there are lots of dedicated public servants who are being threatened. How do we attract the best candidates for politics, school boards and even retail workers when they are being threatened by people who are having a bad day? Be assertive and call out bad behavior. Most people are comforted knowing that the rest of society has integrity and character.

