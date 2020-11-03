With the election in the next week and having suffered through a pandemic, America is more divided than it has ever been.
Viral videos have been uploaded all over the internet of people stealing and taking down each other's Trump and Biden yard signs. For the most chaotic year of our lifetimes, the politics do not seem to be making this year any better. The real question is who is all to blame?
Some will say Trump and Police officers, others will say ANTIFA and Biden, but who is really at fault? The media is the worst factor in the national division among Americans currently in 2020. Censorship, misinformation, hate, and drama are all reasons why we should try to ignore the media more often. The media is trying to get fellow Americans to hate each other.
For example, Fox News is trying to get people to hate liberals, while CNN is trying to convince people to hate conservatives.These news sources cause many more issues than they solve. Of course we still have the freedom of the press, but that doesn’t mean we have to hate each other!
Even on social media, with a click of button you can post a political video about any known issue, such as climate change to updates on the 2020 election, which can cause uneasiness among friends and family who have a different political view than you.
Nowadays people are looking for fights by being too outspoken on all different platforms of the media. It has gotten to the point where I am terrified to post something on my Instagram story about the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center because I am getting ridiculed by my peers and family. If our country is to ever unify under one nation again we need to limit the use of media and start listening to both political parties to establish a true democratic-republic.
Landon Rigg,
Lakeside
The media is what exposes political corruption and in a democracy, it informs the voting public. Only authoritarian, fascist, dictatorships seek to control the media.
