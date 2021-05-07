Is rezoning justified
It’s apparent the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside has gone on the offensive to justify its second rezoning of a portion of the 344-acre Camp Tatiyee Land Exchange as Recreation Vehicle Park (RVP).
Since citizens first shared concerns in December 2019, challenged the June 2020 RVP rezoning of 25.5 acres with nearly 3 times the required number of petition signatures before the application was withdrawn, and reaching out in December 2020 to seek conflict resolution, the Town has done little to act on citizens’ documented concerns.
When the Camp Tatiyee parcel transferred from US Forest Service to private ownership it 2018, it was a significant addition to the Town; 5% of its entire incorporated limits.
It holds tremendous potential for economic and recreational development. Yet, we remain dismayed by the Town’s failure to do conceptual master planning to ensure compatibility of future land uses, circulation/roads, and impact to adjacent landowners including long-established camps that serve challenged and at-risk youth and campers.
We are concerned that the Town is skirting the spirit and intent of its General Plan with piecemeal rezoning of individual parcels. Is it too much to expect the Town to exhibit leadership in ensuring sound and coordinated planning and development?
With the latest rezoning, the Town has again failed to properly analyze the full impacts of the proposed RV Park. In June 2020, 25.5 acres was rezoned yet 6.2 acres were analyzed, a significant aspect of our referendum. Now, the applicant owns 40 acres and intends to develop 4 phases but only 6.2 acres were rezoned with no consideration of full project impacts.
Nowhere is this deficiency more apparent than proposed RVP access. Instead of considering access to nearby (220 feet) Lockwood Drive with its signalized intersection at White Mountain Boulevard, applicant proposes a new access road to the highway just 1,600 feet from the signalized intersection. The Town touts the applicant’s commitment to an ingress deceleration lane, but it is painfully silent on egress. Imagine huge RVs and vehicles pulling trailers making left turns onto White Mountain Boulevard at the height of the tourist season. Analyzing 6.2 acres when 4 phases may be pursued fails to consider the full and potentially hazardous impact of proposed access.
The Town assures its citizens that it is rezoning 6.2 acres to ensure that RV park development is successful before subsequent phases ensue. Little has been done by the Town and applicant to assure us now that the entire project will be an asset to the Town. Yet the Town is all too willing to confer substantial increased value to the applicant’s parcel via rezoning without RVP analysis or planning development of the Camp Tatiyee parcel. We expect more from our Town government.
Norris Dodd,
Pinetop
