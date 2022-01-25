Are we headed for another war?

I ask this question because this administration seems to be pushing for war against the Russians over Ukraine. The president and his advisors seem to be more worried about the Ukraine's borders but not ours!

If I see Biden and his administration as weak, what do you think the Russians and Chinese think? We don't need to stumble into a war with anybody much less the Russians, who have nukes.

Please contact our senators and representatives and urge them to stop this foolishness.

Some may not agree with former President Trump, but he never got us into anymore wars and was willing to sit down and talk to foreign leaders, friend or foe.

John Ebert,

Pinedale

RetAF

Russia didn't need a war with America under Trump because he was their puppet. I don't like Brandon but I don't think that Putin controls him.

ronzim
ronzim

So what are we to do then, just allow Putin to gobble up countries along his western borders simply by placing a lot of military forces in those regions?

