It is up to city council and our new Mayor (John Leech Jr.) that barely slide into the office by less than 100 votes, to promote new businesses to come in and join our community.
The growth of the White Mountains is huge compared to five years ago, and it is busting at the seams.
We need infrastructure repairs such as roads and bridges. We do not need side walks repaired or added, we need our roads repaired and improved first.
And as for a (recreation center) remodel one of the many buildings that city council has already purchased with our tax dollars. And repair the Center we already have, such as the Show Low Senior Center.
For our Young People we need to bring in people that will open up skating rinks and indoor volleyball, badminton and other indoor games for the winter and summer. It does not take a rocket scientist to accomplish these ideas it just takes listening to the citizens that they are suppose to be representing and working for.
Rose Hilton,
Show Low
Rose, why don't you run for City Council so I can have the pleasure of voting against you. The job of City Council is to be selective on projects they approve in order to preserve the best and improve the rest.
