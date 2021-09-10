I am very appreciative of Lorinda Paca’s letter supporting sound public health measures to help us collectively decrease the incidence of COVID-19 infections and deaths. She urges all of us to get vaccinated and to continue to practicing good hygiene to prevent a COVID-19 infection including wearing a mask indoors, social distancing and washing our hands. (It’s not about you, A4, WMI, 8/27/21)
Her opinion flies in the face of another readers fanciful depiction of our society as a “tyrannical government” that limits our freedoms and “take(s) away our choice on what medical procedures we want to subject our bodies to.” No, I am not referring to Texas’ recent abortion law that allows citizens to file law suits against the abortion providers and anyone else who helps women get a constitutionally protected medical procedure. I am referencing a letter to the editor that denounces vaccine mandates and questions all the scientific facts concerning the CFOVID-19 Pandemic. (Covid Clown World, A4, WMI, 8/20/21)
The vaccines do work. One has anywhere between 1/5000 and a 1/10,000 chance of getting a Covid infection after the vaccine according to today’s (9/7/21) on line edition of the New York Times. The 95% efficacy of the two shot vaccines is unparalleled. Continuing our practice of good hygiene not only decreases our risk of getting Covid but also has decreases our incidence of getting the common cold.
I agree with Ms. Paca. Get vaccinated and wash your hands. Both of these measures will not only protect you but it protects your family and neighbors too.
Gregory Jarrin, MD,
Whiteriver
