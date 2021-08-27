You’ll be fine. Well, maybe you will. And maybe you will unknowingly spread the virus without experiencing any symptoms at all. But this isn't about you.
It’s giving a darn about others who may not be as healthy as you; giving a darn for the entire community; and giving a darn for the caregivers that will have to risk their lives dealing with the consequences of your abominable selfishness. Get vaccinated. Wear the mask indoors. Social distance. Wash your hands.
“I hear it’s just a bad flu.” It most certainly is not just a bad flu. It kills 50 times more often, and unlike the flu, can lead to permanent complications, such as: brain disorders, stroke, blood clots, gastrointestinal issues, intense fatigue, shortness of breath, damage to lungs, blood, kidneys and liver. In one study: “91% of patients were not hospitalized, but suffered these side-effects despite their cases qualifying as mild. While 85% of those patients considered themselves generally healthy before, only 6% still did so one month or more after getting the virus.” Get vaccinated. Wear the mask indoors. Social distance. Wash your hands.
Is it really a question of everybody knowing somebody who dies that will finally wake people up? That is actually happening now, in communities across the country. Let’s not let it happen to ours. Get vaccinated. Wear the mask indoors. Social distance. Wash your hands.
You want your freedoms back? You want the country to open up? Get vaccinated. Wear the mask indoors. Social distance. Wash your hands.
Why is taking personal responsibility such a bother, as the world faces its worst pandemic in recent history? Not following the guidelines is like driving drunk on the wrong side of the road. You might kill somebody, you might not. But moral people recognize the danger and follow the rules in order to keep themselves and others safe. It’s called being a responsible adult. Anyone not wearing a mask indoors these days is proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that they are most definitely not a responsible adult. Get vaccinated. Wear the mask indoors. Social distance. Wash your hands.
This virus has no politics, no agenda, no religion, no qualms about anything but an easy target. It infects and kills at every opportunity. Stop giving it the opportunity. Get vaccinated. Wear the mask indoors. Wash your hands. Social distance. Or soon there will be a dead body on your block, and my block, and everybody else’s.
It's not about you. It’s about all of us.
Lorinda Paca,
Lakeside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.